4th Annual Roc Women’s Fest Returns to Downtown

Mayor Lovely A. Warren trecently announced that the Roc Women’s Fest, presented by MVP Health Care, is returning for its fourth year, 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7 at Parcel 5 Downtown featuring free events and activities that showcase women in the Rochester community while promoting fitness, fine arts, beauty and wellness. “Rochester women have always been, and continue to be, ahead of their time,” said Mayor Warren. “Our community has benefited from the strength and intelligence of so many women past and present…“

The Roc Women’s Fest is a shining example of the strong impact that women and women owned businesses have on the City of Rochester,” said MVP Health Care’s Field Marketing Coordinator, Yvonne Donnelly. More than 30 female owned and operated vendors will be present and free group fitness classes will take place on the main stage.

Admission is free and women of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to attend and come dressed to move.

The group fitness class schedule is as follows: •Noon: Group Yoga Class with Yoga 4 A Good Hood •1 p.m.: Dance Party Fusion with MBody Fitness •2 p.m.: Fitness Class with Vault Gym •3 p.m.: Strong Nation with Pearl’s Physique •4 p.m.: Zumba with Roc- Zumba

For more information on the 2021 Roc Women’s Fest, visit www.rocwomensfest.com