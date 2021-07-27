The 32nd Annual Pine Grill Jazz Reunion Returns to MLK Park Sunday August 1st & 8th!

The African American Cultural Centers’ Pine Grill Jazz Reunion 2021 returns to Martin Luther King Jr. Park for two memorable Sundays August 1st and August 8th!

Without a doubt one of the city’s most popular events , the Cultural Center is thrilled to once again host this 32-year-old tradition.

The event will run from 4-9 p.m. on both Sundays. This year the Center is proud to feature talented local artists on both weekends including Sandra Clay, 24k Gold, Charles Costner Percussion Brothers, Wendy Cox (Los Angeles), Sensation, Old School B-Boys, and many more.



The Pine Grill nightclub was a legendary jazz venue at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street. It closed in 1973. It may be no more, but its legacy lives on with this annual concert series.

The gathering not only showcases the top jazz talent both locally and nationally but serves as a city-wide reunion. It is a celebration for Buffalo natives and a homecoming for those Buffalonians who have moved away. The City of Good Neighbors reunite in the spirit of agreement to show some “Buffalove” by reacquainting, maintaining kinship ties, and even making new friendships. The Center is encouraging families, social groups, and friends on social media (Instagram, and Facebook) to share the announcement about this event.

This year the Pine Grill Jazz Reunion will feature a new component of art. Artists will join the performers onstage, both starting and completing an entire work of art before your eyes.

“I’ve worked with so many fine artists who have said they listen to jazz while painting or composing a work of art. I thought it would be wonderful to watch them work to a live element, creating an original work based on how the music makes them feel in that very moment,” says Yao Kahlil Newkirk, one of the hosts for this year’s Reunion. Yao also serves as the Artistic Director of the renowned Paul Robeson Theatre. These one-of-a-kind paintings will be donated to the African American Cultural Center where they will be on display following the Pine Grill event, before being sold at an in-house/virtual auction.

Pine Grill jazz reunion T-shirts are available in all sizes. Please contact the agency to pre-order your shirt in time to wear it to Reunion! Vending opportunities, and park shelter rentals are also available. Call 716.884.2013 for more information.

Although COVID restrictions have loosened, participants are encouraged to follow safety protocols whenever possible.

For more information, visit: Website: www.AACCBuffalo.org and our Social Media pages: Facebook/Instagram @AACCBUFFALO or call us at 716.884.2013