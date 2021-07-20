The 26th Annual PMLJ Fest Returns July 18 and Continues on July 25th. PAPPY WOULD BE PROUD!

Illustration by Edreys Wajed

Despite a major pandemic, his beloved jazz festival didn’t miss a beat last year thanks to a successful virtual presentation.

This Sunday July 18 , under the dedicated and visionary guidance of his daughter Dawn Barry-Walker, the Pappy Martin Legacy Masten Jazz Festival, now in its 26th consecutive year, returns to the side lawn of the Buffalo Museum of Science in MLK Park from 3-8 p.m. for five hours of great entertainment .

Featured Sunday July 18th will be some of the area’s most talented jazz musicians and vocalists including The Adrian Benton Band, George Caldwell, Trigger and The Sermon, Drea D’Nur and Will Holton. Terri Davis, former radio personality, will host this weekend’s event.



The party continues the following Sunday, July 25 opening with the Love Supreme School of Music followed by national headliners such as the renowned Nat Reeves State of Emergency Band Featuring bassist extraordinaire, Nat Reeves; Eddie Henderson (trumpet), Rick Germanson (piano); Steve Davis (trombone); and Eric McPherson (drums).

Also performing will be the phenomenal Curtis Lundy and Umoja Featuring world-renowned bassist, Curtis Lundy; Orrin Evans (piano); Warren Wolf (vibraphone); Stacy Dillard (saxophone); Brandee Younger (harp);and Terreon Gully (drums).

Rounding the headliners will be The Ron Carter Trio featuring the most recorded jazz bassist, Ron Carter; Russell Malone (guitar); and Donald Vega (piano).

Sheila Anderson – “Queen of Hang”, WBGO 88.3FM Radio will serve as the host.

This is a free event! But don’t forget to bring your own lawn chairs. Food vendors will be on site. For info go to PMLJAZZ.COM

– The Legacy-

Inspired by their participation in the 1995 historic Million Man March in Washington D.C., James “Pappy” Martin collaborated with Darryl Peebles, Council President James Pitts and Steve Porter, to implement an innovative community enhancement program entitled The Masten Jazz Festival. In 2015, upon the passing of Pappy Martin, who continued the festival, the name was changed to the Pappy Martin Legacy – Masten Jazz Festival.

Buffalo is a city with deep roots in the jazz tradition. It once touted numerous venues that showcased jazz performances: Blue Note, Bon Ton, Calumet, Colored Musicians’ Club, Little Harlem, Pine Grill, Moonglow, Revilot, Royal Arms, Shalimar and many more. The city is home to several jazz giants and provided mentors, teachers and audiences for hundreds of developing musicians. This festival is dedicated to keeping that legacy alive as it reinforces confidence, in young and old, that Western New York is a place to not only present local and world renowned musicians, but also, develop and nurture future musicians.

It further serves as an outreach to all neighborhoods in its mission to make music accessible to everyone by keeping it free and open to the public.

“ My father would be so proud of how much this festival has grown,” reflected Dawn. “ His dedication to making sure that jazz remained accessible to everyone in the community will continue to be realized with this year’s event. Come, honor, celebrate and enjoy America’s original art form, Jazz!”

-The Festival Schedule-

SUNDAY JULY 18:

3:00 pm – Adrian Benton Band

4:00 pm – George Caldwell

5:00 pm – Trigger and the Sermon

6:00 pm – Drea D’Nur

7:00 pm – Will Holton

SUNDAY JULY 25:

3:00 pm – Love Supreme School of Music

4:00 pm – NAT REEVES STATE OF EMERGENCY BAND)

5:30 pm – CURTIS LUNDY UMOJA

7:00pm – RON CARTER TRIO

More about some of the featured artists included in the line up

RON CARTER

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific, and influential bassists in jazz history.With more than 2,200 albums to his credit, an accomplishment honored in the 2015 Guinness Book of World Records He has recorded with greats including: Tommy Flanagan, Gil Evans, Lena Horne, Bill Evans, B.B. King, the Kronos Quartet, Dexter Gordon, Wes Montgomery, and Bobby Timmons, Jaki Byard, Eric Dolphy and Cannonball Adderley. From 1963 to 1968, Ron was a member of the classic and acclaimed Miles Davis Quintet. He was named Outstanding Bassist of the Decade by the Detroit News, Jazz Bassist of the Year by Downbeat magazine, and MVP by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. He earned two Grammy awards, one in 1993 for Best Jazz Instrumental Group, and another in 1998 for Call Sheet Blues from the film Round Midnight. Carter is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus of the music department of City College of New York. Carter sits on the advisory committee of the board of directors of The Jazz Foundation of America and on the Honorary Founder’s Committee. Carter has worked with the Jazz Foundation since its inception.Ron continues to tour with his trio, quartet, nonet and big band, playing to sold-out audiences around the world GEORGE CALDWELL/Pianist Grammy Award-winning pianist, George Caldwell has led a brilliant career as a performer, composer, arranger, conductor, educator, and actor. For over 30 years, George has toured the world with groups such as the Count Basie Orchestra and Duke Ellington Orchestra. He has performed with an extensive list of legendary artists that includes Dizzy Gillespie, Bobby McFerrin, and Nancy Wilson, and can be heard on over 15 albums. In addition, George has served as Pianist and Musical Director for dozens of Broadway and Off-Broadway touring shows. Though still touring and performing extensively in New York City, we are lucky to have George residing and performing in Buffalo where he currently serves as Director of Jazz Ensembles at the University at Buffalo. ADRIAN BENTON / Guitarist Adrian Benton has been playing the guitar for over 60 years since he was knee high to his dad, Walter Benton. Following in his dad’s legacy, he plays jazz, gospel, rhythm and blues. Adrian Benton has performed regularly at the Masten Eaton Lounge, New Golden Nugget and Manna At Northland. Musicians Appearing: Adrian Benton, Vocals/Lead guitar; Al Ferguson, Keyboards; Dement Ormond, Bass; Abdul Rahman Qadir, drums.

Nat Reeves/Bassist Nat Reeves has built a successful career touring the world with some of the most important figures in jazz in the last half-century. His work as a prominent educator at The Hartt School, Jackie McLean Jazz Studies Division has spanned over 35 years. As a bassist, he is regarded as a precise accompanist, known for his impeccable time, deep tones and great earthy, organic sound. As an educator, Nat mentors some of the future greats of jazz.Early in his career, Nat not only performed with Jackie McLean but such greats as tenor-saxophonists Sonny Stitt and Benny Golson, trumpeter Donald Byrd, drummer Art Taylor and pianists Mulgrew Miller, Kenny Kirkland, Walter Davis, Walter Bishop, Larry Willis and Kenny Drew. He became a longtime member of altoist Kenny Garrett’s group in 1994.Committed to carrying on Jackie McLean’s legacy, Nat looks forward to continuing his career in music education, recording and performing throughout the world

Will Holton/Saxophone

Will Holton who is a Buffalo-bred saxophonist who draws inspiration from Jazz, R&B, and Soul artists. An ambassador for the country’s largest Juneteenth Festival, he has also performed at statewide music festivals including: Buffalo’s Pine Grill Reunion, Rochester’s Roc the Park and Afrikan American Festivals, Syracuse’s CNY Jazz Festival and annual performances in White Plains, NY and Washington DC. He has gained national acknowledgment from co-billing on stages with American Idol Winner Ruben Studdard, Keyshia Cole, Grammy award-winning guitarist Stanley Jordan, Jon B., jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers and KEM Musicians Appearing: Will Holton, Saxophone; Brandon Josey, Keyboard/Vocals; Jim Bohm, Flugelhorn; Cal Parmer, Bass; Tony Payne Jr., Drums

Drea d’Nur / Vocalist

Drea d’Nur has been making an impact as an independent artist for 10 years. Prior to her Germany recorded debut Day of D’Nur (2013), she had collaborated with industry producer and performed on a major network. She’s worked with Grammy winning producer and writer, Greg Curtis, who wrote and produced Love and I Remember for Keyshia Cole. She also did a special Marvin Gaye cover on ABC World News Now which was nationally aired in America.Drea d’Nur’s work has reached national and international acclaim with localized work to highlight the rich history of Black music and art in Buffalo. This 2017 Spark Awards Artist of the Year has performed overseas, released two independent music projects, produced two short films about Nina Simone, directed a music video, produced two stage productions

EDDIE HENDERSON/Trumpet

STEVE DAVIS/Trombone

Davis is widely regarded as one of today’s leading voices on the trombone. Davis has worked with jazz luminaries such as Art Blakey, Jackie McLean, Chick Corea, Benny Golson, Cecil Payne, Harold Mabern, Freddie Hubbard, Horace Silver, Cedar Walton, Hank Jones, Roy Hargrove & Willie Jones III. A long-time educator, Steve has guided a broad range of emerging musicians at the Hartt School, Jackie McLean Jazz Studies Division, University of Hartford where he was recently honored for over 25 years of service.

RICK GERMANSON/Piano

His talents have been summoned by many top jazz musicians: Elvin Jones; Louis Hayes; Jimmy Cobb; Joe Chambers; Grady Tate; Bobby Durham; Ray Appleton; T.S. Monk; Will Calhoun; Pat Martino; Russell Malone; Slide Hampton; Curtis Fuller; Papo Vazquez; Steve Turre; Delfayo Marsalis; Steve Davis; Frank Morgan; Gary Bartz; Charles McPherson; James Spaulding; Donald Harrison; Vincent Herring; Jeremy Pelt; George Coleman; Eric Alexander; Javon Jackson; Eddie Henderson; Tom Harrell; Brian Lynch; Jim Rotondi; Regina Carter; Marlena Shaw; Ray Mantilla; Cecil Payne; Charles Davis and Steve Nelson; among many others. Rick has a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwauke, and also studied with David Hazeltine at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music He later did graduate work at Manhattan School of Music, studying with Jaki Byard. As an educator himself, Rick is Associate Professor of Jazz Piano Studies at Hartt School, Jackie McLean Institute.

ERIC MCPHERSON/Drums

A native of NYC, Eric McPherson came to prominence apprenticing with legendary saxophonist and educator, Jackie Mclean, and innovative pianist and composer, Andrew Hill. Those foundational experiences cultivated Eric into one of the leading drummers in contemporary creative music. He has played with artists Abraham Burton, Pharoah Sanders, Richard Davis (2), Avishai Cohen, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Jason Moran, Greg Osby and Jeremy Pelt. In addition to his performances, he works as a music educator and conducts workshops and master classes worldwide Eric continues the legacy of the musical giants who came before him. As well as performing and teaching internationally with an array of today’s leading contemporary creative musicians, Eric teaches privately and at the Hartt School, Jackie McLean Institute.

Visit www.pmljazz.com for more event updates

See you in the park!