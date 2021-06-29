Tuesday, June 29, 2021
WORDISM: Jam Sessionz :Toney Rhodes on keys, Carl “Flute” Johnson on drums, and Chuck Brown on bass!

Wordism Jam Sessionz is The Premier Non-Competitive Open Mic Event for Spoken Word Artists 

Reserved Table for (2) only  No single seats sold at this time. Adjacent tables for more than two people can be joined together upon request. Patio seating for (4) guests available subject to weather. All sales are final, tickets are not refundable.

Ticket includes: Pre-paid food/drinks – $25 per person, 20% gratuity, 8.75% tax. 

Pre-paid music show per person.Music Room Seating – $15 per person

Bar & TV Room seating – $15 per person

Patio Tables with umbrella / outdoor speakers – $10 per person No sales tax is added to the music charge.

On Saturday June 26  at Pausa Art House Doors open  @ 6PM / LIVE MUSIC @ 7pm – 9pm

This event will feature Toney Rhodes on keys, Carl “Flute” Johnson on drums, and Chuck Brown on bass.

