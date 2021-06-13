G.I.R.L.S. Sports Foundation Inc. is back at it with Girls Flag Football Clinic Sunday June 13 from 1pm-3pm at Lang Weber Park. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. The clinic is for girls age 8 – 18 years old. Register early limited space. Walk ins may be accepted. Covid19 Regulations, Security and Giveaways .

For more info contact Coach Ces at 716 931-2180 or email girlssportsfoundationwny@gmail.com

You can find the application online at https://rb.gy/02u5i8