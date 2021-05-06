Emergency Rental Assistance is Available

Emergency Rental Assistance Available The following resources are available for those needing help: •For Emergency Rental Assistance, Call 211 to apply. (Open 24 hours. As of April 1, new income criteria has been applied to applications; and landlords are able to apply for rental assistance on behalf of consenting tenants.

•Housing Hotline: The Housing Council at PathStone Housing Hotline hosts counselors who answer questions and provide advice on tenant and landlord issues. It is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (585) 546-3700.

•Free Legal Representation is available through the Tenant Defense Project (an initiative of local legal-services agencies that provides free legal representation to tenants facing an eviction.)

To apply for free legal representation, visit www. TenantDefense.org or call (585) 504-6195.