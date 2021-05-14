Carnegie Art Center To Host Art Exhibition MY COLOURS OUR TRUTH  Featuring the WNY-Urban Arts Collective

above Artwork by Kobie Barber , entitled “Komosahbee & Tonyta”, 16×20” Oil Painting

Exhibit Open May 6 through Month of May

The Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry Street

Gallery Hours Wed/Thurs 6-8pm Fri/Sat 12-4pm.

Admission is free

The Carnegie Art Center will host a new exhibition in their historical building in North Tonawanda that will showcase artwork by the WNY-Urban Arts Collective in both galleries at the Center. Opening reception for the exhibition on Thursday May 6, 5-9PM. There will be an interactive artist panel discussion at the Center on Saturday, May 15 at 1PM in addition to an art class for children on Saturday, May 22 at 10AM.

All of the events are free to attend and will partly take place outside, weather permitting.

“MY Colours OUR TRUTH” will be a collection of artworks serving as visual representations of each artist’s own lived experience. “The exhibition will consist of creative interpretative images of society that have a message or tell a story,” says John Baker, WNY-Urban Arts Collective President and curator of the exhibition. “They reflect social commentary issues, conditions, culture, Covid19, diversity and equal justice. …”

“We are hopeful that this exhibition and accompanying events will unite various communities in Western NY through the shared experience of art,” says Natalie Brown, Program Coordinator at the Carnegie Art Center.

This exhibition is partly funded by the Buffalo Institute of Contemporary Art and Travis Keller, an individual artist working in Buffalo and Ohio.

Go to www.carnegieartcenter.org or call the center at (716) 694-4400