1199SEIU Endorses Judge Phillip Dabney Jr. for Buffalo City Court

The Committee to Retain Judge Phillip Dabney Jr. has announced an endorsement from 1199SEIU for Judge Dabney’s campaign to retain his seat on Buffalo City Court.

“I am thrilled to know that 1199SEIU is supporting my campaign for Buffalo City Court. 1199SEIU champions equality, justice, and democracy and, I have the utmost respect for their members who serve on the frontlines of healthcare,” said Dabney.

“1199SEIU seeks to endorse judicial candidates who will make equity a hallmark of their time on the bench. Our members were impressed with Judge Dabney’s experience, and we are excited to help him retain his seat on the Buffalo City Court,” said Peter DeJesus Jr., Western New York Political Coordinator for 1199SEIU.

1199SEIU is a politically influential labor organization representing more than 23,000 workers at 29 hospitals, 70 long-term care in their Upstate/WNY Division. Mayor Byron Brown appointed Judge Dabney to serve on the Buffalo City Court after Judge Amy Martoche’s elevation to NYS Supreme Court. Dabney has also earned endorsements from the Erie County Democratic Committee, Working Families Party, and Citizen Action of NY.