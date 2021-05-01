The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission Requests Community Input on May 4

Community voice, view and presence is requested for Community Conversations.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission invites members of the public to an online Community Conversation on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 6 pm -7:30 pm to envision what the Corridor can and should, be and do, for the community.

Neighbors, visitors, organizers, educators, locals, small business owners and leaders are invited to reimagine this historic space, as the Corridor strives to revitalize its anchor sites and reintroduce the corridor to the broader community.

The Commission needs to hear about how community members want to live, work and play in the Corridor and how it can better serve the community.

“We want to dream big and work together to shape that dream with a diverse array of community stakeholders,” stated Terry Alford, MSAAHCc’s Executive Director.

-Here is how people can participate in this event:

-Envision the Corridor’s place in the world to provide perspectives, needs and desires.

-Prepare to have an open discussion, share feedback, and brainstorm Ideas.

-Suggest others who need to be included at the table for future Community Conversations

Register at Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michigan-street-african-american-heritage-corridor-community-workshop-tickets-151222993043

The Commission expresses its gratitude in advance for the time invested by participants.