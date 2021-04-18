Rise Up Right Sports Highlights with Andre ‘The Torch’ Robinson

Welcome to Rise Up Right, where we give you the best sports news and highlights, and updates taking full circle in the sports world. Thank you for your continued support….and with that being said Let’s Rise Up….

Buffalo Bills News

The 2021 NFL draft is just 16 days away and there are a lot of conversation swirling on social media as it pertains to what the Bills should do with their first round pick. Some fanatics and analysts have the Bills taking a wide receiver, a cornerback, or a defensive lineman in the late first round. A few names that have been mentioned are Kwity Paye, Zaven Collins, and Terrace Marshall Jr. To be very blunt, the Buffalo Bills need to strengthen that defensive line that was too small last year. The Bills should be looking for a run stuffing defensive lineman or a pass-rushing specialist. Jerry Hughes isn’t getting any younger and cannot be the complete source to the Bills pass rush. The Bills also had inconsistencies with stopping the run and even with Star Lotulelei coming back to the Bills defense, I am not sold on him as the answer to that issue. There are some reservations to be had about his passion for the game of football. Will we see 2018 Star or the end of 2019 Star? In any case, a backup plan in the draft wouldn’t hurt. So grab a defensive lineman in the first round and solidify the defensive line. In other news, Buffalo Bills former coach Marv Levy will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. We also witnessed Josh Allen giving advice to Trey Lance this week heading into the 2021 NFL Draft where Lance is said to be one of the first 4 quarterbacks selected. The Buffalo Bills stadium, now called Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Stadium came into effect as the health insurer signed a naming rights deal with the Pegulas at the end of March. Does this deal ensure that the stadium will be in Orchard Park for the next couple of seasons to come?

Buffalo Sabres News

The Buffalo Sabres have traded Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second round pick. Some fans argue that the Sabres may have dropped the ball with this trade. What your thoughts? Don Granato and the Sabres organization have been quoted by sources that they want to make re-signing goalie Linus Ullmark a priority. Should the Sabres resign this goaltender? He has a 9-6-3 record, a goal against average of 2.64 and a save percentage of .917. The Sabres record as a team in the month of April is 3-3 currently. Can the Sabres a winning month of April? For more Sabres news read the Rise Up Right Articles.

In Other News

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has torn his ACL and is out indefinitely.

Cardinals sign ex Steelers running back James Conner.

The Cleveland Browns are the forerunners to sign Jadeveon Clowney.

Stephen Curry scores 53 as he becomes the Golden State Warriors all time scoring leader.

Julian Edelman has retired from the NFL.

The first woman to file civil suit against DeShaun Watson has spoken out publicly.

Sam Darnold has been traded from the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers.