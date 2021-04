Kayla’s Delicious Pies will host a fundraiser Saturday, April 24 in Delaware Park at Ring Road from noon to 4 p.m. the Rain Day is April 30.

There will be a “Hula Hooping Covid19 Out of Here,” event, Front Line Workers, All lives Matter prayer and a tribute to George Floyd while hula hooping on one knee .

All participants, sponsors and vendors must be registered in advance by calling (716)541-7642.

10% of the proceeds will be donated to local facilities.