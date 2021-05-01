Dr. Patrick Freeman to Keynote Afro-American Historical Association’s Annual Family History Program

Patrick Freeman will keynote the annual Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, Inc. Family History Program on Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

He will speak about his father, the late James J. Freeman MD PhD, the first Black to graduate from the University of Buffalo with that distinction in 1974. Access the virtual program on Webex.

Patrick Freeman is the feature writer for the Buffalo Criterion Newspaper. From 1994 to 2008 he hosted the talk show, The Message where he interviewed some of the most famous Black authors and celebrities of the last century. He is the recipient of numerous awards s and honors.He is a Life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. In 2006 Patrick was elevated to the 33rd and last degree of Masonry by the United Supreme Council Northern Jurisdiction. He is an ordained Minister in the Universal Life Church and has spoken at numerous churches and programs throughout the country.

Patrick is also the founder of Artesian Development LLC specializing in residential development and rehabs with over 20 rehabs completed and is now building new housing in South Fulton, Georgia. He became the owner of the Minor Football League Franchise Chargers MFL. He was recently awarded a Doctorate of Humane letters from Global Ovei Dei University, and was appointed Assistant Dean of Business Development.

The Minor Football League in 2021 appointed Patrick as the Senior Vice President of Business Development.

His first book, The Art of the Interview Book 1, which is about some of his most noteworthy interviews done on 1080 AM WUFO Radio, was recently published.