Commission on Racial/Structural Equity Releases Inaugural Report: “No Excuses It’s Time For Action”

pictured: Former Mayor Bill Johnson

The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity (RASE) recently released its inaugural report, providing recommendations to dismantle institutional racism and structural inequities and create a fairer and more level playing field for all residents in the City of Rochester and Monroe County. The report, entitled “No Time for Excuses; It’s Time for Action,” is a culmination of six months of data collection, analysis and community input and contains nearly 40 recommendations and five overarching systemic solutions.

“I am pleased with the work of the RASE Commission so far and grateful for the leadership and guidance of its co-chairs,” said Mayor Lovely A. Warren. “Their hard work and dedication in examining local policies, practices, and procedures, has resulted in a set of tangible recommendations that our community can begin reversing the debilitating effects of centuries of systemic racism. I am truly thankful for the time and leadership of all of the members of the Commission. The City is committed to working with the Commission and our community our community partners to implement these recommendations, which build upon our successful efforts through the ERA agenda and REAL initiative.”

“We have arrived at a moment of reckoning on the issue of race and the manifestation of racism, in the greater Rochester community and across this nation. The evidence of disparity, inequity and exclusion, based on race, gender and income, are too blatant for anyone to ignore any longer,” said former Rochester Mayor and Commission Co-Chair William A. Johnson Jr. The concrete actions proposed in this report, as well as solutions proposed by others working on these same issues, will define whether we are wedded to rhetoric or action – relevant actions that will stand the test of time.”