Chapter of The Links  Donate Masks to Support Delavan Grider Community Center’s Response to COVID-19

The Buffalo (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated recently donated 550 masks to the Delavan Grider Community Center. The organization collected masks, hand sanitizer and other items to support the Delavan Grider Community Center, which houses one of the NYS and federal government operated COVID-19 vaccination sites intended to reach “socially vulnerable” communities. The agency provides meals, as well as educational and recreational programing for youth, adults, families, and senior citizens.

The donation to the Delavan Grider Community Center is part of the Buffalo (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated COVID-19 community efforts. It is the culmination of collaboration between the organization’s Arts and Human Services Facets and includes contributions from ABC Hardware located at 3336 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.

The Links, Incorporated is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and persons of African ancestry. Members contribute more than 1 million documented hours of community service annually and exceeded more than 5 million dollars in charitable donations and scholarships.