Buffalo Central Terminal to Hold Public Meeting on Community Vision

The Buffalo Central Terminal will hold a public meeting via Zoom on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. to share a vision and redevelopment strategy for the terminal and grounds, created in partnership with our local community. The meeting is free and open to all, and pre-registration is requested. To register, please visit www.buffaloterminalplan.org.

“This meeting is a celebration of nearly 10 months of dedicated and inclusive work with the community on a Master Plan for the Buffalo Central Terminal,” said Ujijji Davis, project manager with SmithGroup, the lead consultant for the Master Plan. “Together we will launch the Master Plan as a vision for the future.”

Concepts for the future of the Terminal building and grounds will be presented, and the final Master Plan will be shaped using public input gathered at the meeting. The Master Plan is being funded by a $400,000 grant through Phase II of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion.

