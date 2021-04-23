Antiviral Supplements to Support Your Immune System

Here are some important daily support supplements to support your immune system and protect against viruses that you can consult your physician or practitioner about:

•Liquid Zinc Sulfate feeds the immune system. Zinc is supposed to be our immune system’s number one defense.

•B12 with Adenosylcobalamin and Methylcobalamin. This supplement can help protect your entire body from neurotoxin damage from viruses.

•Lemon Balm. This antiviral her fights off all kinds of viruses. Good for viruses that upset your stomach and offers stress assistance. Consider taking alcohol-free lemon balm.

•Cat’s Claw, one of the most powerful antivirals. One of the best tools against all viruses, sinus infections, sore throats, earaches, urinary track infections, bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, migraines, lung infections and more.

•L-Lysine hinders and slows down viruses.

•Vitamin C, an antioxidant that feeds your immune system. Vitamin C is also an anti-inflammatory.

•Spirulina strengthens the immune system and helps stop viral growth.

•Mullein Leaf is helpful for preventing viral infections.

•Goldenseal is good for acute viral infections such as colds, flus and other viruses.

(Source: The Medical Medium Anthony Williams Virus Protection. medicalmedium.com)