American Legion Jesse Clipper Post No. 430 Salutes Agnes M. Young Its “Legionnaire Of The Year 2021”

Legionnaire Agnes M. Young, Finance Officer of the Jesse Clipper Post No. 430, is a Buffalo native who grew up in the Fruit Belt area. She attended the Buffalo Public School System, where she graduated from Hutchinson Technical High School (HUTCH-TECH). Agnes earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Peace College in Raleigh, N.C. During her service in the U.S. Army, she was promoted to the rank of Specialist Fourth Class and she worked as a Laboratory Specialist. Among her many titles, she is a Licensed Clinical Laboratory Technologist.

Agnes has been an active and faithful member for ten years at Greater Hope Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor, Rev. Dr. James C. Blackburn Jr.

Legionnaire Agnes M. Young is a proud parent of three children. She says that she is “blessed to be able to serve God, my family and Veterans.

”The American Legion Jesse Clipper Post No. 430 invites any and all military veterans to join our post.

We currently have an open registration. You can contact us at 716-361-6845 or email us at thelegionpost430@gmail.com

We look forward to hearing from you!