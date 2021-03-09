The Black History Sports 30 Under 30 Awards

The Black History Month Sports 30 Under 30 Awards was broadcast live on the WUFO Sport Report on Sunday Feb 28. This years presenters were WUFO 1080am/Power 96.5fm Sports Directors Lewis “Muki” Hawkins and Dewitt Lee III and School Board Member At-Large Terrance L. Heard. Due to covid-19, the awards ceremony took place over the airwaves instead of having a physical event.

The final list was created after the awards committee weighed in and voted on the 75 submissions they received from sports organizations, coaches, parents, and the general public. The main criteria besides being 30 years and under was that candidates were from or play(ed) in N.Y. state or Ontario, Canada and had excelled in their sport.

“We truly felt the need to lift up the young athletes from our community who had their 2020 seasons interrupted and cancelled due to the pandemic,” said awards co-founder Dewitt Lee III. “We also wanted to recognize those brave athletes and coaches who were able to play through this difficult time of the pandemic in the U.S. and Canada”

“This Black History Month, we wanted to let the youth see that Black History is made everyday and many of the people on our list, especially the women have stories that need to be told.”

The radio program will be turned into a video broadcast and aired on www.skovutv.com soon.

School Board Member At-Large Heard said “We are going to sow seeds and make investments into our children, on a level that the world has never seen before.”

The athletes honored from WNY who made the list are:

•Amari DeBerry – Basketball – Williamsville South High School

•JaVaughn Jones – Basketball – Health Science

•Aaliyah Parker -Basketball – Cardinal O’Hara High School

•Angel Parker – Basketball – Niagara University

•Davonte Gaines – Basketball – Tennessee

•Brittney Perry – Head women’s basketball coach at Bryant & Stratton

•Charles Garner III (CG3) – Boxer

•Tremaine Edmunds – Football – Buffalo Bills

•Dion Dawkins – Football – Buffalo Bills

•Steven Means – Football – Atlanta Falcons

•Jaret Patterson – Football – University of Buffalo

•James Patterson – Football – University of Buffalo

•Mykell Hepburn – Football – South Park

•Addison Copeland III – Football – Western New York Maritime Charter School

•Jimmy Scott – Football – St Francis

•Kellen Palmer – Fencing – Canisius High School

•Justin McDougald – Men’s Wrestling – University of Buffalo

•Kaylah Britt – Track – University of Buffalo

•Alexander Johnson – Baseball – Cincinnati Reds

•Dyaisha Fair – Women’s Basketball – University of Buffalo

•Takal Molson – Basketball – Seton Hall

”To have the honor of coaching some of the players on this Sports 30 Under 30 awards gives me great hope,” said Coach Muki. “Buffalo athletes are breaking down barriers into the highest collegiate and professional levels in sports, which will in turn inspire more youth from Buffalo to dream bigger!”

You can find more info at sports30under30.com or on Instagram @sports30under30