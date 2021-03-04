Rise Up Sports Highlights “RISE UP OFF THE WATT”

by Andre Robinson

First of all, I have to address Bills Mafia as it pertains to JJ Watt. The same JJ Watt that bamboozled us all with his great speech about wanting to win and giving a full effort in doing so. The same JJ Watt that told us he wanted to win a championship but decided to sign a 2-year 31 million dollar deal with the Arizona Cardinals. “The Arizona Cardinals” are you kidding me? Is this the same Arizona Cardinals team that everybody was ready to jump on after Hail Murray. Only to watch this Arizona team lose game after game after game till they just found themselves on the couch for the postseason. The same Arizona Cardinals team that had Kyler Murray as their quarterback trying to sell to sports fanatics that he was better than Josh Allen. Is this your Arizona Cardinals team? This makes me question the Bills Mafia now. So let me start with this question…. When has JJ Watt led a defense to the AFC Championship game? Secondly why would you want to pay a bunch of money for a situational pass-rusher? I get it his 95 and 1/2 sacks since 2012 are second most among active players. But what has that done for Houston’s postseason aspirations… Bills Mafia, JJ Watt would have came here if you guys would have been willing to pay 16 million and for that money you could have just kept Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips who as I’m currently writing this article is on Twitter tweeting “who are you going to double now.” Bills Mafia, you guys made it to the AFC Championship game with a defensive line that was small and couldn’t get consistent pass rush, a secondary that had trouble at some point staying healthy, a linebacking corps that was missing Matt Milano, and a run game that was somewhat stagnant. I guarantee you if Brandon Beane is who he’s been then he will be able to fix a lot of those issues that will get Bills Mafia right back to the dance next season. JJ Watt claimed he wants to win but chose money, the Buffalo Bills have shown that they want to win now without splurging and over paying players. So I say this with conviction, Bills Mafia “Rise Up Off The Watt”. This may very well be a blessing in disguise.

So every year, I watch different organizations and groups give out awards to people they feel have had a great impact on the community. Some people we know and admire, some of them we’ve heard of but don’t know what they do and others we just flat-out haven’t ever heard of you. But in my experience, I see the same people so I decided to start my own awards. The Rise Up Right Sports and Community Awards. These Awards will go out to individuals that have shown great leadership, mentorship, and an unwavering appreciation for the advancement and elevation of our future generations. Next week, I will have the finalists for the 1st Annual Rise Up Right Sports and Community Awards.

To figure out how this Sabres hockey team is going to be successful is as hard as figuring out how to solve the Rubik’s Cube. This past week the Sabres again showed hockeytown Western New York that they are still not ready to win on a consistent basis. The Buffalo Sabres have lost three in a row dating back to February 25th and to end the month they went scoreless back-to-back games against the Philadelphia Flyers on their own home ice. On the next issue of Rise Up Right, I will let you know how the Sabres performed against the New York Rangers on the road. The Sabres also lost Linus Ullmark for at least a month and Jack Eichel is day to day.

In Other News

The Toronto Raptors currently stand in 7th place in the Eastern Conference with a 17 and 17 record. The good thing for the Raptors is that the Celtics and the Heat also have the same record. The Raptors could be looking at the 5 seed if they can win ball games.

Buffalo 716ers AAU Basketball

Girls Tryout Information

Sat, March 6th, 2021 Ages 10u-14u Time: 3:30pm-5:00pm

Sat, March 6th 2021 Ages 15u-18u Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm

The 716ers Elite will field both boys’ and girls’ teams for ages 9 through 18. There will be 9 divisions for both the boys and girls: 9 years old, 10 years old, 11 years old, 12 years old, 13 years old, 14 years old, 15years old, 16 years old, and 17-18 year olds. A total of 240 youth will be selected to participate in this program.

The program will feature Bryant & Stratton Collegiate Women’s Assistant Coach Tawan Slaughter. “I have seen the love and community support the 716ers have received for the last six years, and saw a need in this community for a highly competitive youth basketball program. There is a difference between playing in a house league and AAU. The 716ers Elite program has been developed to teach kids the true fundamentals and skills of the game. All of the coaches we bring in will have played collegiately, and are now coaching either collegiately, professionally, or at a high level of the game,” said 716ers Elite founder Tawan Slaughter.

Parents that are interested in registering their child can send an email to 716erseliteaau@gmail.com.

Please indicate the child’s name, age, grade in school, and school they currently attend. Students must maintain a high grade point average to remain eligible to participate. Please contact Tawan Slaughter for additional information at 716-986-3433 or 716erseliteaau@gmail.com. For more information on the 716ers Elite visit www.716erselite.net.

