Promoting Collective: Work and Responsibility Local Black-Owned Store Features Black-Owned Laundry Product

Local distributors of True Products, a Black-owned startup manufacturing and distribution company that specializes in household cleaning supplies, is commemorating Black History Month by collaborating with a Black-owned store in Rochester to generate buzz about opportunities to become local distributors and how collective work and responsibility could impact Black economics in the city.

The Clean Group of Rochester has established a special partnership with Nathaniel Square Convenience Store, a Black business at the intersection of Alexander Street and South Ave. During the month of February, the store is featuring True Laundry Detergent as its product of the month to encourage Black entrepreneurship and to be intentional about community members supporting Black businesses beyond Black History Month.

Ashlynn Boler is co-owner of the Nathaniel Square Convenience Store located at 496 South Ave. and she’s excited to place a Black-owned product inside of her Black-owned business. She sees the partnership as being Black Rochester History in the making.

“It’s a beautiful thing to make history as Rochester’s only Black-owned convenience store focusing on craft beer and now welcoming True Laundry Detergent as our featured product for the month of February!” said Boler. “We hope to help The Clean Group send a message to Black community members about considering new opportunities in entrepreneurship like being local distributors of the detergent or even creating their own products that could also be sold in our store.”

Hanif Abdul-Wahid is one of the co-founders of The Clean Group who believes in True Products’ approach to addressing the economic conditions of Black people. “True Products is leading by example. Their core values speak to their commitment to Black communities and how laundry detergent can result in cleaning up a very messy situation – namely the inequitable economic disadvantages impacting Rochester’s Black communities, said Abdul-Wahid. “By teaching the values of what True Products stand for, we believe we could help advance the Black entrepreneurial landscape.”

Nathaniel Square Convenience Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Those interested in learning more about becoming distributors should call The Clean Group at 585-432-2824 or email TheRocCleanGroupLLC@gmail.com.

-About True Products-

True Products was launched in Atlanta, Georgia in 2012 by two U. S. Army veterans — Ali B. Muhammad and Abdur-Rahim Shaheed and their longtime friend Malik Saleem. True Detergent is void of any caustic ingredients and animal essences. Powerful and economical, its concentrated nature allows users to use less soap for more cleaning power leading to tremendous savings and results. Learn more at www.TheTrueProudcts.com.