Maureen Rocks

Maureen Bartley, best known as the face and name behind Maureen’s Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market, is not only a successful business owner; but also dedicated mother, loving grandmother, and prominent figure in the community. For decades Maureen has been committed to providing a diverse patronage with unique and inspiring floral arrangements for all events from weddings to funerals to large scale parties. Setting up shop downtown on Ellicott Street over 20 years ago, she was a pioneer in reviving a lost and long forgotten section of the city. From boarded up and vacant buildings, to a block with numerous thriving businesses, Maureen’s has become a go to destination for all things flowers and beauty. Visit her and her dedicated team today at 441 Ellicott Street.