Latonya Close: Teacher of the Year

Latonya Close, formerly of Buffalo, both a Riverside High School graduate (l988) and University of Buffalo (1993) , has been named Charlotte –Mecklenburg Schools Teacher of the Year in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Latonya is an exceptional education teacher at Newell Elementary School, Charlotte.

She is the recipient of the 2017 MeckEd Teacher of Excellence Paul Jackson award and has a wealth of experience in both careers as a teacher and varied specialist.

She is the niece of Rhonda Butler of Buffalo and the mother of Jerica Pope in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Latonya has resided in Charlotte since the 1990’s and has a host of friends in Buffalo.

Latonya’s comment: “ I love seeing students get excited about their learning and the progress they are making.”

Congratulations Latonya!