Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo to Present a Virtual Festival, June 19-20, 2021

by Jennifer Strickland / President, Juneteenth Festival Inc.

The 46th consecutive Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo is still on, but online! The Board of Directors has decided to, again, initiate the bold and innovative approach to presenting this year’s festival, virtually.

The Festival organizers are planning for the 2-day event to be viewed on several media platforms. This year’s theme, “The Continual Evolution of Juneteenth” will be supported by elements of the traditional outdoor festival, including the parade, children’s activities, entertainment, and vendors. Added to the 2021 Festival’s excitement is the recognition by the city of Buffalo and New York State, of their first holiday commemorating Juneteenth, originally celebrated June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned that they’d been free, since the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, 2 -1/2 years earlier.

Festival-specific events, including Sankofa Days and the Maafa Memorial, are June 14 – June 20, 2021, with virtual activities and events on Festival weekend, June 19 -20, 2021.

Social media platforms will include, Facebook (Juneteenth of Buffalo Festival and Juneteenth Festival, Inc.); YouTube; Zoom; and our website: juneteenthofbuffalo.com.

We invite the worldwide community and all of our supporters to enjoy the Festival, while watching on the web. Let’s not allow the restrictions and safety measures of this unprecedented era to inhibit one of the most celebrated times of the African American community. Our Festival will provide a safe zone for families to enjoy the experience from anywhere in the world!

The first Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo, was in 1976, on Jefferson Ave. It outgrew Jefferson, and moved to Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, where it was held, annually, for decades, until its first virtual festival, in 2020.

For more information, or to submit your request to participate in this year’s virtual festival, please email juneteenthfestivalinc@gmail.com.