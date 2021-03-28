Get Your Virtual Seat for the 6th Annual Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program’s Virtual Science Showcase !

The Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program invites you to attend the Sixth Annual Virtual Science Showcase held on March 27, 2021, at 1 pm. Previously hosted at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, this year’s event will stream virtually on multiple platforms. To obtain your virtual seat you must register online. PUBLIC REGISTRATION is FREE and available at WHJSC.org. For questions or additional information, call (716) 715-4980.

Participants and spectators will enjoy a full experience with a virtual VIP waiting room with information and digital grab bags from event sponsors.

The event will feature a scientific demonstration, music, and dance performances from students from the WHJESP afterschool program, followed by keynote speaker Lynn Holden, M.D. of Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The program concludes with an award ceremony with great prizes for the winners.

This year’s event sponsors are Five Star Bank, WGRZ TV-2, Erie County Youth Services, First Niagara Foundation, Buffalo Black Achievers, Blue Cross Blue Shield WNY, Uniland Development, 93.7 WBLK, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Ingram Micro, M&T Bank, Amerigroup Partnership Plan, and the African Heritage Food Co-Op.

About the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program:

For 36 years, the Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program has provided free year-round programming to under-resourced communities and students in WNY. These activities include summer programs: tennis, golf, basketball, baseball, volleyball, crew, swimming, creative dance, and STEAM camp. Fall activities include afterschool programming at five locations in Buffalo and Lackawanna, STEAM curriculum, theater, craft, science and chess clubs, soccer, diversity dance, steel drums, and boy and girl scouts. For more information, visit WHJSC.org, or call (716) 715-4980.