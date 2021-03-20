Chairwoman of the Board! Tiffany Lewis is New Chairwoman of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women

The Erie County Commission on the Status of Women (“ECCSW”) recently announced Tiffany Lewis as the Advisory Board’s new chairperson. Ms. Lewis’ nomination was unanimously approved for the position.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Confident Girl Mentoring in Buffalo, Lewis has been a youth advocate in the public and private sector, including the past five years overseeing her company that focuses on building self-esteem and confidence in girls from ages 7 to 19 . Lewis has mentored some 2,000 girls throughout Western New York, with 90 percent of them being Black and brown girls of color.

In celebration of Women’s History month, Chairwoman April N.M. Baskin expressed her deep personal congratulations to Ms. Lewis. Legislator Baskin has also previously participated in Ms. Lewis’ programs with Confident Girl Mentoring. “Ms. Lewis brings targeted leadership experience to her new position,” she said.

“Women have the talent and ability to achieve anything they want,” continued chairwoman Baskin. “But having role models and mentors from their community, who look like them, is so important. I am so proud to support all successful women and especially women of color in Western New York. Tiffany Lewis and the rest of the Board of Commissioners are true role models.”

“Tiffany brings years of experience in community-based outreach and mentorship to the Commission Advisory Board,” said Erie County Commissioner of Public Advocacy Dr. Karen King. “She is a dedicated and vibrant leader who will play an instrumental role in helping the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women continue to protect and promote women’s rights in our region. I am very confident Tiffany will be an effective and vocal advocate on behalf of women everywhere in Erie County.”

Lewis will now oversee a volunteer Advisory Board composed of 13 members that meet on a regular basis and focus on numerous priorities that include education and public awareness, health and well-being, and leadership and empowerment.

The Commission was established by a unanimous vote of the Erie County Legislature in 1987 to remove gender-based inequities for women. The Commission conducts policy studies; analyzes current legislation, programs and trends impacting women; develops collaborative programs with local and regional organizations and public officials; provides educational awareness; and recommends measures to coordinate, consolidate or expand the resources and services available to women in Erie County.

For more information on the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, visit www.erie.gov/csw where you will find reports pertaining to women’s issues such as pay and healthcare inequity. There is also an events calendar for the month of March featured.