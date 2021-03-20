Buffalo’s Own Hip Hop Artist, Aitina Fareed-Cooke “A.I.” Shines The Light on Local Women Entrepreneurs !

image of A.I. by Kristy Tesca Photograhy

Celebrating the release of her debut album “Soul’s Acrylic” as the first woman artist on God Over Money’s label, Aitina Fareed-Cooke “A.I. The Anomaly” further reinforces her presence and lyrical fervor in her new music video for single Grwn Woman.

A.I. excellently crafts the perfect anthem for every Grwn Woman who understands what it means to pray, push and persevere, her personal mantra. “This song is dedicated to the movers, shakers and grinders. It’s meant to empower women to keep their focus as they fight against opposition and life’s difficulties,” A.I. says. “I felt a song like Grwn Woman was necessary to be on my album because as a woman I don’t feel as if there are enough anthems created by women that motivate me as an entrepreneur.”

The song features bar after bar from A.I. with help from B. Angelique praising “the work of her hands.”

“A grown woman work to balance emotions in weakest moments / I failed plenty like any, I pick it up keep it going/ I rise late in the night, my hubby trust in my grind I serve him love with my life /I pack the sword for the fight /I teach my kids how to live, To love give and ignite.” A.I. The Anomaly, lyrics from Grwn Woman.

Filmed by frequent collaborator, Kre8tor of We Shoot Films, A.I. recruited her village to assist with the video’s production, including husband Joshua Cooke, son Isaac Fareed, daughter Ailena Cooke. Others from her community circle, Shakief Rivers and Mekisha Collins, also helped bring the vision to life.

A proud product and testament to how investing in young artists is essential to future success, A.I. is intentional with highlighting local artists in her music videos. Grwn Woman showcases a collection of women entrepreneurs from Buffalo, NY including Phylicia Dove owner of Black Monarchy, Alexa Wajed Co-Owner of Eat Off Art, Nailia Ansari, founder of The Movement of Joy, artist entrepreneur Julia Bottoms, Siobhan Taylor, Owner of Ms. Eye Candy Boutique, Leah Angel founder of Fostering Greatness Inc., Jazlyn Leon owner of Executive Sweeps, artist / entrepreneur Alana Adetola and Morgan Williams Bryant Ceo of MWB Ignites among others.

The video will be followed up with short videos of women entrepreneurs sharing their stories on the beauty and challenges of entrepreneurship. “My hope is that this song/video will offer an alternative to what Women Empowerment looks like…. and I hope it will ignite thought and a sense of inspiration for the next generation of Grown Women! said A.I. You can hear the song and album streaming on all major platforms.

Grwn Woman is the 5th single and 4th music video to be released from A.I.’s debut album. Soul’s Acrylic debuted at #6 on iTunes Hip Hop charts in its first week of release. Be sure to visit aitheanomaly.com and subscribe to A.I.’s YouTube channel. Join the journey at https://linktr.ee/goaimusik.

Never ceasing to use her musical content to educate and equip other artists, the music video for Grwn Woman will also serve as a centerpiece for a Creative Writing Workshop series led by A.I. with an aim is to teach participants who are interested in writing, how to create poetic pieces for a small fee. The collection of works will then be placed in a photography journal that mimics A.I.’s own Soul’s Acrylic journal. Passionate about keeping her boots on the ground and a presence in her native Buffalo community, A.I. will donate proceeds from the workshop to her local church organization to benefit “Mentoring Your Attitude,” a youth development program where students learn trade skills in culinary arts, photography, and video.

“SOUL’S ACRYLIC” NOW AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS.

Outside of her musical artistry A.I. is an award-winning hip hop artist and entrepreneur recognized by 43North's Ignite Buffalo (People's Choice). She's also a recipient of the entrepreneurship award from Buffalo's Urban League of Young Professionals, and CEPA Gallery Exhibition award. As an educator she's received an excellence in teaching award from the National Society of Leadership and Success.