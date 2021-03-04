Buffalo’s Nasar Abadey Appears on The Legacy Album Tribute to Gil Scott-Heron

Internationally renowned singer soul-jazz vocalist Navasha Daya has embarked on a tribute album to her late cousin entitled Legacy (A Tribute to Gil Scott-Heron). The first single “Liberation Song (Red, Black and Green),” written by Gil Scott-Heron with additional re-arrangement by Navasha Daya, features Daya on vocals, and Grammy Award-winning composer and saxophonist Gary Bartz.

Buffalo’s own Nasar Abadey (drums) also appears on this single as well as DeAndre Shaifer (piano) and Moziah Saleem (percussion) (To check out this awesome single go to https://navashadaya.bandcamp.com/track/the-liberation-song-red-black-and-green-feat-gary-bartz)

“. . . I believe Gil would have been proud of Navasha’s commitment to cultural arts and her desire to carry on the family’s legacy of activism for justice and peace . . .” said Rumal Rackley, Administrator of the Gil Scott-Heron Estate.

-Buffalo’s Own-

Renowned drummer, composer, educator Nasar Abadey is the founder, leader and driving force of the band SUPERNOVA®. Abadey has also built a solid reputation as a sideman with several groups, and has performed with many national artists throughout his career. Nasar, who started playing drums at age 5, creates music which he refers to as “Multi-D: multi-dimensional, multi-directional.”

He has performed with many jazz greats, and has appeared in various music festivals internationally. His credits include: Amiri Baraka, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Rouse, Gary Bartz, David Sanchez, Cyrus Chestnut, Gregory Porter, Sonny Fortune, Ella Fitzgerald, Eartha Kitt, Kenny Kirkland, Gary Thomas, Stanley Turrentine, Sun Ra, Frank Morgan, Bobby Hutchinson, Pharaoh Sanders, Russell Malone, Malachi Thompson, Andrew White, and others.

Nasar Abadey is currently a Professor of Jazz Percussion in the Jazz Studies Department at the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

His wife, Baiyina Abadey, a seasoned management consultant, is also a proud Buffalo native. The dynamic couple is based in Washington, D.C. area.