Baskin Receives Unanimous Endorsement for Reelection

Erie County Legislature Chair April N. M. Baskin received the unanimous endorsement of the members of the Democratic Committee in the 2nd Legislative District at a meeting held on February 16. Baskin was endorsed by Erie County Deputy County Executive Maria Whyte and received seconding nominations from Buffalo Common Council Member Rashid Wyatt and Democratic Committee Members Rashied McDuffie and Lisa Saunders. “This campaign will be dedicated to retaining my seat as your Legislator and to moving our Democratic Party forward as a unified force,” said Baskin. “The Democratic Majority in the Legislature is fighting relentlessly to change the system. Our neighborhoods have historically been shortchanged when it comes to resources. I am committed to ensuring that every dollar is spent in an equitable way. It is just, and it is right to serve those who have been historically disenfranchised. We must account for the lingering effects of past wrongdoings if we want our community to move forward. I hope you will join me to strengthen the political power of our community.”