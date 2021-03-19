100 Cards for 100 Years For Ms. Sara Jones!

Mrs. Sarah Jones of Buffalo will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 21 with family and friends. New Hope Baptist Church Buffalo, where Mrs. Jones has been a member for over 76 years, serving on various church boards, will honor her after worship service on Sunday April 18.

Mrs. Jones was an active member of the Schiller Park Community Senior Center until Covid-19. She enjoys doing word find Puzzles and attending church. Her daughter Sharon says her mother still cooks. She loves the weekly outings they take and talking on the phone with family and friends. Mrs. Jones attributes her longevity to always wearing a smile, treating others in a loving way, and most of all putting God at the head of her life.

New Hope is reaching out to the community and is seeking to receive 100 Birthday cards for Mrs. Jones. Please mail your card to: Mrs. Sarah Jones, c/o New Hope Baptist Church, 2090 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, 14211.

We wish Mrs. Jones a Happy 100TH BIRTHDAY!. We pray God will continue to Bless Her with Good Health and Happiness!