Race for Profit: Book Reveals How Banks and Realestate Industry Undermine Black Homeownership

Race for Profit an acclaimed book penned by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, reveals how banks and the real estate industry undermined Black homeownership in America.

“Black homeownership is now at a 50-year low,” she pointed out in a recent interview in Mother Jones Magazine. “It’s down to 40 percent, with no apparent recovery in sight. It’s as if we’ve just accepted this inequality that’s embedded in our society.”

Race for Profit uncovers how exploitative real estate practices continued well after housing discrimination was banned. The same racist structures and individuals remained intact after redlining’s end, and close relationships between regulators and the industry created incentives to ignore improprieties. Meanwhile, new policies meant to encourage low-income homeownership created new methods to exploit Black homeowners.

Race for Profit, called “a groundbreaking new book by The New Yorker, was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize in History finalist as well as a 2019 National Book Award Finalist, among a host of other awards and distinguished acknowledgements.

You can find the book on Amazon.com , UNC Press , Bookshop