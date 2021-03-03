New Covenant United Church of Christ: “God has answered our prayers for a new pastor!”

The Church Family of New Covenant United Church of Christ, located at 459 Clinton Street in Buffalo, is delighted to announce that “God, has answered their prayers for a new pastor!”

The community is invited to join them as they welcome the Reverend Rachelle Sat’chell Robinson and her husband Kevin, to their church family.

Rev. Robinson comes to New Covenant UCC with many years of ministerial experience.

All are welcome to join in the virtual worship service on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. Feel free to find us on facebook at that time or email the church at:newcovenantucc@al.com

-About Reverend Robinson-

Reverend Rachelle Sat’chell Robinson earned her Undergraduate degree from Medaille College and her Master’s in Divinity from Colgate Rochester Divinity School. She was licensed in ministry in 2007 by her Father in Ministry, Bishop T. Anthony Bronner PhD and later dually ordained by Bishop Bronner and her Pastor, Rev. Jonathan Staples.

Rev. Robinson is the founder of Deep Wells Ministry. This Ministry’s mission is “to see the transformation that has and continues to occur in our lives, occur in the lives of others.” Deep Wells Ministry partners with organizations in the community to assist in or develop a spiritual component in their organization that can be useful in the holistic service to our community.

Rev. Robinson is a preacher, published author, motivational speaker, conference speaker, and spiritual counselor. She is the Chair of the Spiritual Support Clergy Program and Domestic Violence Spiritual Support Group leader for the Family Justice Center, Co-Chair of the Religious Task Force for “Say Yes Buffalo,” a member of the Concerned Clergy Coalition and Associate Pastor at First Shiloh Baptist Church. She is a former Protestant Chaplain for Catholic Health.

Rev. Robinson is a bi-vocational Pastor. She not only works diligently in the Ministry,she has been employed by New York State for over 15 years. She currently holds the position of EAP (Employee Assistance Program) Coordinator for Western New York.