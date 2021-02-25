Mayor Warren, Community Stakeholders Celebrate Start of Revitalization Project

Mayor Lovely A. Warren joined community leaders and stake holders today to celebrate the start of the East Main Street Revitalization Project.

“This is the celebration of people, not a road,” said Mayor Warren. “The revitalization of East Main Street will transform this stretch of road into a true community street and improve the quality of life for the residents of three neighborhoods that border it. Investing in our neighborhoods plays a major role in our efforts to create more jobs, safer more vibrant and affordable neighborhoods and better educational opportunities.”

The East Main Street project extends from North Goodman Street to Culver Road and follows many years of negotiations involving stakeholders in the Beechwood, EMMA (East Main Mustard and Atlantic) and ACE (Atlantic Culver East Main) neighborhoods and other stakeholders. Neighborhood leaders have been asking for a re-design for more than 10 years.

The design complies with many of the initiatives adopted by Mayor Warren to focus on quality of life in construction projects. These include the Complete Streets Policy, which calls for road designs that better accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and persons with physical disabilities; the Dig Once Policy to consider future plans for underground utilities including Internet and the “Rochester 2034” comprehensive plan to enhance an area’s unique sense of place.

It includes a 5-foot-wide cycle track; new sidewalks; curbs and curb ramps; tree plantings; a mid-block crosswalk with a pedestrian island; and gateway signs.

This $9.9 million project is funded with federal, state, city and county funds, including a $1.5 million Empire State Development grant and will generate 129 construction jobs.

The estimated completion date is fall of 2022.