Hallwalls Sequester Series Presents Master Musician from Guinea West Africa Mohamed Diaby!

On February 16 Hallways continues its unique Sequester Series with widely- acclaimed Master Musician from Guinea West Africa Mohamed Diaby!

Mohamed and his ensemble give rousing performances of the traditional music and dance/acrobatics from that region. Mohamed is also an adept teacher of Guinea-style African drum and dance, with 25 years experience teaching students of varying ages and ability levels. Currently, Mohamed is based in Western New York, and is frequently heard performing with Buffalo’s wonderful Slyboots Circus. He travels throughout this region, the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe teaching drum and dance and promoting the music and culture of Guinea. For this special solo performance, Mohamed will be accompanied by Buffalo’s own master drummer and longtime collaborator Ringo Brill. You can log into Hallwalls.org Sequester Series to view the show. see details below or follow prompts on Hallwalls site.

*Hallwalls sequester series is a weekly concert featuring solo music performers from across the Western New York region. Every Tuesday night in February and March at 8:00 pm, Hallwalls will host a live performance from our theater streamed live to you and viewable on their website Each stream will cost $7.00, but Hallwalls Members will have free access! Consider this an incentive for becoming a member – buy a membership at any level and get access to the entire Sequester Series ($63 value).

