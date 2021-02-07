From Atlanta to Michigan Ave.: Faustina Morrow was on The Move!

Faustenia L. Morrow drove 16 hours from Buffalo to Atlanta on Monday, January 5th to join and help out on U.S. Senator-Elect Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Campaign. While helping to “Flip the Senate,” she was asked by Power 96.5 radio station to go live and give daily updates from her experiences throughout the day. Ms. Morrow visited numerous polling sites in downtown Atlanta; she encountered a woman who was refused the right to vote and called the campaign for help then drove the woman and her two 7 year old daughters to the polls to cast their vote. “It has been an extraordinary experience to make history, by helping to, Flip the Senate!” Faustenia said as she watched the re-election results come in until the wee hours of the morning.

-Honoring Dr. King-

Upon her return to Buffalo, in honor of the Dr. MLK Holiday, she joined the Biden Inaugural Committee’s call to organize volunteers across the country to do community service projects in hopes of reaching one Million volunteer hours in one day.

Faustina, who was scheduled to attend the Inauguration in DC, canceled her trip, partnered with the Presidential Inaugural Committee and put together a clean-up on the City of Buffalo’s East side on Michigan Avenue in the historic African-American Heritage Corridor.

Great job Faustina!