From Atlanta to Michigan Ave.: Faustina Morrow was on The Move!

TheChallengerNews

Faustenia L. Morrow drove 16 hours from Buffalo to Atlanta on Monday, January 5th to join and help out on U.S. Senator-Elect Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Campaign.  While helping to “Flip the Senate,” she was asked by Power 96.5 radio station to go live and give daily updates from her experiences throughout the day. Ms. Morrow visited numerous polling sites in downtown Atlanta; she encountered a woman who was refused the right to vote and called the campaign for help then drove the woman and her two 7 year old daughters to the polls to cast their vote. “It has been an extraordinary experience to make history, by helping to, Flip the Senate!” Faustenia said as she watched the re-election results come in until the wee hours of the morning.

-Honoring Dr. King-

Upon her return to Buffalo, in honor  of   the Dr. MLK Holiday, she joined  the Biden Inaugural Committee’s  call to organize volunteers   across the country to do community service projects in hopes of reaching one  Million volunteer  hours in one day. 

Faustina, who was scheduled to attend the   Inauguration in DC, canceled her trip, partnered with the Presidential Inaugural Committee         and put together  a clean-up on  the City of Buffalo’s East side on Michigan Avenue in  the historic African-American Heritage Corridor.

Great job Faustina!

