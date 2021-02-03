The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) and The East Side Garden Walk (ESGW) will be hosting a series of ‘Freedom Wall Stake-holders Meetings” to address concerns around the upkeep of the Freedom Wall.

The two groups are encouraging members of the public and nearby residents to attend the virtual meetings, in order to better understand and address the scope of the project, and to formulate a community vision for a new Freedom Wall streetscape.

“The Freedom Wall depicts the icons of the black community. As a piece it speaks to the history of struggle and perseverance of the black community This artwork matters. The surrounding streetscape should reflect that.” – Freedom Wall stakeholders The public is invited to discuss ideas for improvement such as gardens and lighting.

Broad representation from community groups, local officials, the original artists, and the organizations involved in its original inception is encouraged.

Dates for the next stakeholders meetings are: March 11, 4:30 PM via Zoom April 8, 4:30 PM ·via Zoom Interested parties can register at www.michiganstreetbuffalo.org/freedom-wall to be added to the stakeholders meeting list and receive the Zoom invitation.

Freedom Wall artists John Baker, Julia Bottoms, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed were commissioned by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Public Art Initiative in partnership with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority in 2017.

(image from albright knox archive)