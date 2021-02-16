Daniels Law…

Daniel’s Law… A group of lawmakers, Rochester activists and mental health professionals are proposing “Daniel’s Law,” a bill that, if passed, would amend public health law in New York state, establishing mental health response units that are trained to deescalate mental health and substance abuse emergency situations. Those units would allow mental health professionals to respond to mental health and substance abuse emergencies, instead of armed police officers. In addition, the legislation would create state and regional mental health response councils to develop responses to crisis situations.