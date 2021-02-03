Buffalo’s Charter Schools Come  Together to Create Single Application Deadline for the 2021-2022 School Year is April

In previous years, parents looking to enroll their child in one of Buffalo’s high-performing public charter schools would need to submit individual applications to each school in the hopes of securing a seat. Now, thanks to a new initiative championed by the New York Charter Schools Association, there is one singular application available that nearly all of Buffalo’s charter schools accept.

The application, which is free and available in both English and Spanish, is accessed on the Enroll Buffalo Charters website (www.enrollbuffalocharters.org). In addition to the single user-friendly application, the site features basic information on the local participating schools, including performance data from the state, which can be filtered by grade and location. The application deadline for the 2021-2022 school year is April 1, 2021.

This effort was made possible by the participation and partnership of 18 Buffalo charter schools: Buffalo Academy of Science #1, Buffalo Academy of Science #2, Buffalo Collegiate Charter School, Buffalo Commons Charter School, Buffalo Creek Academy, Buffalo United Charter School, Charter School of Inquiry, Elmwood Village Charter School-Days Park, Elmwood Village Charter School-Hertel, Enterprise Charter School, King Center Charter School, Health Sciences Charter School, Persistence Preparatory Academy Charter School, Primary Hall, South Buffalo Charter School, Tapestry Charter School, West Buffalo Charter School and Westminster Community Charter School.

Families can learn more about and apply to each school by visiting www.enrollbuffalocharters.org.

“The Association is proud to have facilitated this collaborative effort between Buffalo’s great public charter schools,” said Yomika S. Bennett, Executive Director of the New York Charter Schools Association. “It is our hope that this platform increases access to and knowledge of the area’s charter schools and simplifies the application.”

According to Janique Cury, community engagement manager for the charter association, there are currently over 12,000 students enrolled across 23 charter schools in the region, most of which are in the City of Buffalo.

Charter schoolsl are public schools but are run independently to provide families and children an alternative to “traditional” public schools.