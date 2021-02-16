“BLACK MEN IN WHITE COATS” Online Screening and Panel Discussion presented by Rochester Public Library

The Rochester Public Library will host an online screening of the documentary film Black Men in White Coats followed by a panel discussion with local Black medical professionals.



“This is a great opportunity for residents to learn about the systemic barriers that have caused disparities in healthcare systems across the nation,” said Mayor Lovely A. Warren. “We hope that this film inspires more Black men to enter the medical profession, which will lead to more equitable representation in our communities.”

The film can be viewed at any time between Feb.15–19 at: www.indiescreening.com/screenings/87.



The panel discussion, featuring local Black medical professionals will take place at 6 p.m., Fri., Feb. 19. Registration is required by completing the form located at: https://calendar.libraryweb.org/event/7497656.



“Less Black men applied to medical school in 2014 than in 1978 and Black men have the lowest life expectancy in the United States,” said Dale Okorodudu, founder of Black Men in White Coats. “With only 2% of American doctors being black men, this comes as no surprise. This documentary dissects the systemic barriers preventing Black men from becoming medical doctors and the consequences on society at large.”



As part of this program, the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County is featuring superhero posters of local Black medical professionals in library windows throughout the month of February.



