Afro-Artist Panel on Afrofuturism and the Storytelling of Black Experiences: Our Past Our Present Our Future

pictured (top row) Royalty Cosplay @royaltycosplay, Evan Narcisse @evnarc, (bottom) row Stacey Robinson @staceyrobinson Genecist @genecist84

On Saturday February 27, The Galactic Tribe will host a super afro-panel of artists for a conversation on Afrofuturism and the storytelling of Black experiences.

The discussion “ Re-presenting Afrofuturism Our Past Our Present Our Future” will be moderated by Buffalo Wakanda Alliance and The Galactic Tribe featuring panelists creative director Royalty Cosplay, journalist and author of Rise of The Black Panther; Evan Narcisse, graphic artist; Stacey Robinson, vocalist songwriter Genecist; and a fifth surprise guest panelist to be announced.

This hybrid event runs from 12 noon-3pm. There are two ways to attend, either live on location at 938 Genesee Street or via ZOOM. If you plan to attend the live event please wear a mask. Free food will be provided. Family friendly event age recommended 12+ . For details on the event and zoom link to participate go to www.thegalactictribe.org

The Galactic Tribe is a collection of Afro-Enthusiasts dedicated to creating educational thought-spaces within black communities. In these spaces, we examine works of art inspired by the many cultures within African diaspora, thus spurring insightful conversations between our audiences about the impact we can create when one combines space-time, culture and imagination!