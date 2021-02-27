Saturday, February 27, 2021
Art News Arts & Entertainment Education 

Afro-Artist Panel on Afrofuturism and the Storytelling of Black Experiences: Our Past Our Present Our Future

pictured (top row) Royalty Cosplay @royaltycosplayEvan Narcisse @evnarc, (bottom) row Stacey Robinson @staceyrobinson   Genecist @genecist84 

On Saturday February 27, The Galactic Tribe will host a super afro-panel of artists for a conversation on Afrofuturism and the storytelling of Black experiences. 

The discussion “ Re-presenting Afrofuturism Our Past Our Present Our Future”  will be moderated by  Buffalo Wakanda Alliance and The Galactic Tribe featuring  panelists creative director Royalty Cosplay, journalist and author of Rise of The Black Panther; Evan Narcisse,  graphic artist; Stacey Robinson, vocalist songwriter Genecist; and a fifth surprise guest panelist to be announced.          

This hybrid event runs from 12 noon-3pm. There are two ways to attend, either live on location at 938 Genesee Street or via ZOOM. If you plan to attend the live event please wear a mask. Free food  will be provided. Family friendly event  age recommended 12+ . For details on the event and zoom link to participate  go to www.thegalactictribe.org 

The Galactic Tribe is a collection of Afro-Enthusiasts dedicated to creating educational thought-spaces within black communities. In these spaces, we examine works of art inspired by the many cultures within African diaspora, thus spurring insightful conversations between our audiences about the impact we can create when one combines space-time, culture and imagination

