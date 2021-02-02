Who’s On “Live”? Jaq and Jen’s Online Urban Bookstore

url: Jaqandjens.com Instagram @jaqandjens

We recently found two wonderful young ladies spreading black girl magic on Instagram during one of their recent live conversations on @JaqandJens !

What a breath of fresh literature they are! They talk news, culture, goals, current readings and more.

This IG page is a must follow. Founded by JaQuoria (Jaq) and Jenny (Jen) the two started their effort back in 2018 where they organized brunches bringing together groups of women to discuss literature. (JaQ&Jens Urban Book Club)

Eventually those purposeful literary gatherings inspired JaqandJens.com, their online bookstore that concentrates on supporting mainstream, self-published and other works by minority authors. They even have a JaqandJens Mini , children’s books with melanin in mind

A statement on their page says: “We have a strong belief that by spreading the love of literature we have the ability to change lives.”

Check out their spirited “Live” chats only found on Instagram @jaqandjens or stop by their user friendly website for books and more jaqandjens.com

– staff writer