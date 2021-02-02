Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Latest:
Arts & Entertainment Books & Literature Business 

Who’s On “Live”? Jaq and Jen’s Online Urban Bookstore

TheChallengerNews , ,

url: Jaqandjens.com                                                                                                                                                                                   Instagram @jaqandjens

We recently found two wonderful young ladies spreading black girl magic on Instagram during one of their recent live conversations on @JaqandJens !

Click to Check Out Book Selections

What a breath of fresh literature they are! They talk news, culture, goals, current readings and more.

This IG page is a must follow. Founded by JaQuoria (Jaq) and Jenny (Jen) the two started their effort back in 2018 where they organized brunches bringing together groups of women to discuss literature. (JaQ&Jens Urban Book Club)

Jaq and Jen’s Mini

Eventually those purposeful literary gatherings inspired JaqandJens.com, their online bookstore that concentrates on supporting mainstream, self-published and other works by minority authors. They even have a  JaqandJens Mini ,  children’s books with melanin in mind

A statement on their page says: “We have a strong belief that by spreading the love of literature we have the ability to change lives.”

Top to bottom Jaq and Jen during one of their recent live chats

Check out their spirited “Live” chats only found on Instagram @jaqandjens or stop by their user friendly website for books and more jaqandjens.com 

– staff writer

 

 

You May Also Like

Women In The Arts!

TheChallengerNews

Cirque Zuma Zuma Coming to the Buffalo Area Feb 15th!

TheChallengerNews

On Stage at Paul Robeson Theatre

TheChallengerNews