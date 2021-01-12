Virtual Workshops, Bible Study Stay Fit Dining & First Friday Frys From the Collier Center

To sign up or for more information about any of the following activities call the Dorothy J. Collier Community Center at 716-882-0602.

Virtual Choose Healthy WNY Program

Six Choose Healthy Workshop sessions held every Wednesday January 20 thru February 24, 11a..m.-1:30 p.m. You will receive a tech support call prior to the first session. There is cost to participate! Requirements: You must have a computer or tablet with internet access and an e-mail address to attend and you must plan to attend all six sessions.

Feel Great Again Workshops!

Attend one of these six-week evidence based workshops and discover how to cope with pain, fatigue & stress; eat well and manage weight; set goals for improving health; explore new treatment options; effectively communicate with your doctor and FEEL GREAT AGAIN! Workshop includes a free Resource Book and Relaxation CD

Erie County Stay Fit Meals for Seniors

The Dorothy J. Collier Community Center is offering Erie County Stay Fit Meals for Seniors ages 60 & Up. Take-out only. $3 suggested donation per meal, however we won’t turn anyone away that’s in need. For more information call (716) 882-0602. EBT Cards accepted.

Erie County Stay Fit Dining Program Frozen Meal Menu

The Stay Fit Dining Frozen Meal Menu for the week of January 11 is now available. For more information or questions or to place an order call on Wednesdays at 882–0602 by 11 a.m.

Virtual Bible Study

The Dorothy J. Collier Community Center is offering Virtual Bible Study every Thursday from 12 noon to 1 p.m. live on Zoom. If you have questions or need help getting on Zoom email FRIENDSINCDCC@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 882-0602.

DON’T FORGET FISH FRYSFIRST FRIDAYS!!

Fish Fry First Fridays is held every First Friday of the month from 11 am – 6 p.m. and continues Friday, February 5. Dinners are $12 and includes two sides, a roll and cake Curbside-Takeout only. Free Delivery on 5 or more dinners. Call 882-0602