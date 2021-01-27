Wednesday, January 27, 2021
The Links Incorporated, Buffalo Affiliate of the National Medical Association to Host Covid-19 Forum

The community is  invited to join us 7:00pm January 28, for our Third Community Forum entitled Covid-19: Navigating Parents through the Virtual learning Environment.  This forum is designed to provide the community with valuable information related to Covid-19 with a focus on parents and students.  We will address issues from the School Administrators, Parents, Teachers, and Students prospective.  Our panelists will be Buffalo Public School Chief of Staff, Dr. Darren Brown Hall, Medical Director Niagara Street Pediatric, Dr. Fred Archer III, Say Yes Buffalo Community Schools Senior Director, Link Tanya Staples, Build Community School Principal, Link Tanika Shedrick, Riverside Academy Principal, Teena Jones, Parent Representative, Link Kawanza Humphrey and Student Representatives from Buffalo Collegiate Charter School.

To register for the forum, we ask that you go to our website https://linksbuffalochapter.org/upcomingevents page and click on bit.ly/LinkingtoEducateCovid19 or enter the following link in the address bar of your internet browser: http://bit.ly/LinkingtoEducateVirtual.

We invite you to come prepared to ask questions and get educated on plans for the reopening of schools for your children.

