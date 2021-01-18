Sabir “Rasheed” A Pioneer of Masjid Nu’Man and the Muslim Community

Salat-al-Janazah was held for Sabir Rasheed October 26, 2020 at Benwood Community Center. Also known as Roland Braxton, Sabir, a devout Muslim, was a pioneer of Masjid Nu’Man and he Muslim community for more than 50 years. He prided himself as being an obedient servant of Allah and part of the Nation of Islam in it’s early years where he first accepted Islam. He was a lieutenant and served over the Fruit of Islam (FOI) for Buffalo and Upstate New York. He provided security for such prominent figures as El Hajj Malik (Malcolm X), Muhammad Ali, Warith Deen Muhammad, and Louis Farrakhan. He was a community activist and enthusiast of Buffalo with a special love for his hometown of Lackawanna,New York.

He was famously known for his delicious bean pies .

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nearly 55 years, JoAnne Jacobs; children Tonya (Superior) Braxton and Jamar (Dana) Braxton; five beloved grandchildren; his brothers and best friends Albert (Iris)Braxton of Atlanta; Jerrell (Richarda) Braxton of Milwaukee; sister Linda (Ervin) Braxton-Myree of Atlanta, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and community colleagues.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to everyone for their acts of kindness and support; a special thanks to Iman Fajri Ansari, Imam Dawoud Sabu Adeyola and Dr. LaVonne Ansari.

“May Allah (SWT) bestow his blessing upon each of you.”