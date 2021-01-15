Friday, January 15, 2021
Business Voices 

More of the Community Needs to be Involved in the Next  Buy  Black Buffalo Week

Dear Editor:

I was curious as to why Lion Blyden and his UNIA Black Business App was not included in the planning process for Buffalo Black business Week. 

When I inquired about it the person I contacted  said she was unaware of who Mr. Blyden was and not familiar with  his app. I shared with her  a  link to the app as well as a bit of history in reference to t he UNIA  as being one of the oldest Black organizations . It was founded by Honorable. Marcus Garvey to unify the diaspora of Black people.  I truly feel this organization should be involved in planning , along with the NAACP, Urban League, and local NSBE chapters, to effectively fuel advancement of the Black community and to address other systemic issues. 

Also, Pam James, the Business Development officer for CAO of WNY can assist with referencing Black Businesses for the grand occasion that has been  organized to support Black Businesses. 

I think the campaign that was supplied is a great start, but more of our community needs to come together to optimize the effectiveness of the campaign to buy locally from Black Businesses .

It  would be greatly appreciated if there was  more transparency in regards to the future of the campaign to inform   others of how they can participate and influence its   growth.

Marshaun L. Quinniey

