Let’s All Greet 2021!

Following is a recap you may want to consider once you have been Pre-Approved by your Mortgage Loan Officer.

~ The current pre~approval should reflect the affordable amount to finance. This is derived from all the monthly verifiable gross income.

~If your finance situation changes, contact the loan officer to promptly update the information. Best to be prepared as homes appear on the market.

~You have access to the realtors website ~of homes sent directly to your email by means of the realtors “Multiple Listing System.”

What comes next is, the agent will advise you as homes are listed. Be mindful your selection is based on the pre~approval amount. Always connect with your agent if homes of interest grab your attention. Homes are “going under contract” shortly after they appear live on real estate websites.

Be first to submit a wise and reasonable offer! Your agent will negotiate your written offer with the homeowners agent. Most homeowners are interested in getting the price asked for, however, “multiple offers” do occur. Be prepared financially to come with “your highest and best offer.” In this market, sufficient funds on hand would be great. Income tax time is here, so get ready to make that bid!

Your loan officer will schedule the showings directly with the seller agent or online through “Showing Time.” Days and times are according to seller availability. Where the property is vacant, there is 24 hour access indeed.

Covid19 : Agents are mindful of the health precautions regarding access to homes. Appointments are made, then approved by the seller listing agent. The listing agent must state in the private remarks any safety measures with regards to entering the property. This will include wearing masks and a limit of two people with their agent entering the property. Children must remain outside.

Soft suggestion: Inquire with your agent if you can request a “pre~inspection of the home” immediately after viewing.

