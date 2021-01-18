Legislator April Baskin Retains Legislature Chairmanship

Democratic Majority Caucus Unanimously Supports Baskin’s Re-Election to Key Leadership Position

At the Erie County Legislature’s annual re-organization meeting on January 7 Legislator April N.M. Baskin, who represents Erie County’s District 2 in the City of Buffalo, was re-elected Chairwoman for the second year in a row. First elected to the Legislature in January of 2018, Baskin was immediately named Majority Leader by her Democratic colleagues. Baskin has led the Majority Caucus as Chairperson since May 2019 and received the unanimous vote of her Democratic Caucus members.

“It is a great privilege and honor for me to have the support of my colleagues and the opportunity to continue to lead this honorable body. Throughout this next year, I know we will undoubtedly face additional hardships due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the widening political divide between the electorate we represent, as evidenced by the riot last week at the US Capitol. I am grateful for all the good work we have done and which will continue in 2021. Democrats have repeatedly shown that we have the strength to govern fairly and effectively. We will continue on that path with a focus on equity and inclusion for all,” stated Chair Baskin.

As Chair, Baskin is an ex-officio member of all the Legislature Committees and holds many key appointment positions to numerous county boards. She is also a member of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency’s (ECIDA) Policy Committee. Legislator Baskin was the youngest Chair selected to preside over the body upon her appointment and only the third African American woman to hold the post.

Under Chair Baskin’s leadership, the Legislature has appropriated $600,000 for a body camera pilot in the Sheriff’s office, began a program entitled “Urban Initiatives” which has allocated millions in county funding to the City of Buffalo, and established the Erie County Corrections Specialist Advisory Board through a permanent local law which provides civilian oversight to the Office of the Sheriff. Recently, she has successfully advocated for public benefit funding for community organizations and non-profit groups, $100,000 for a PILOT East Side mental health respite center, $200,000 for additional lead poisoning intervention services for children, and $200,000 for abandoned and vacant home relief for struggling residents.