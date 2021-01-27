January is National Human TraffickingAwareness Month Typography of Women: I Am Not Invisible

This is not a feel good cause, it is a life or death cause — it is a global crime that is hidden and unreported because traffickers can be anybody – including your next door neighbor, the high school coach, the bartender, the hair salon owner, the minister, the judge, the lawyer – hence nobody wants to talk about it or the system continues to discredit and let down the victims of these crimes. They come from all walks of life, they are every age, they are every color, they are women, girls, men and boys, the disabled, and the unwanted. Sold, beaten, drugged, or killed for body parts in organ harvesting.

The United States is the largest exporter of trafficking victims, and they are the largest consumer of trafficking human contraband.

More than 40 million people world wide are enslaved or indentured, in the United States it is estimated at hundreds of thousands – it is difficult to give an accurate count because it is a hidden crime – in factories, low cost hotels and motels, private homes, small businesses, agriculture, you name it. Often hiding in plain sight and we just don’t know how to recognize the signs and what steps to take to help the victims. It’s important to remember that it can happen to anybody…and it does.

For those of you who have not seen the video, Typography of Women: I Am Not Invisible. It is available for rent on VIMEO and proceeds are for efforts in the war against human trafficking and Project Mona’s House, a transitional home for women who have escaped and are seeking to restore and rebuild their lives.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Please share and support. No amount is too small. Every penny matters.

You can also go to projectmonashouse.com for more info on its mission .