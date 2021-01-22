Friday, January 22, 2021
Latest:
Area News Health & Beauty 

Despite Covid-19 Fruitbelt Coalition Continues to Deliver to Community

TheChallengerNews ,

  Although the Fruitbelt Coalition Inc., (aka Fruit of the City) had to cancel many of their annual events due to COVID-19, that did not stop the   giving! They disbursed bookbags with school supplies,  educational materials and PPE supplies along with the B District Police Department. For  Thanksgiving they helped over 60 families with free turkeys and dinner packages. They also partnered with Macedonia Baptist church and served communion to the community as well as PPE supplies.  At the end of the year they down-sized their “Christmas in the City” event but still held a toy and goodie bag giveaway to families and their children all over the city. Great job Fruit of the City!

You May Also Like

Demetrius ‘DJ SHAY’ Robinson: Well Loved and Highly Respected Music Producer

TheChallengerNews

“The Making of a Monument”

TheChallengerNews

Kwanzaa 2019: Celebrating Our African Culture

TheChallengerNews