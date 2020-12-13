Black Americans continue to stand out as less inclined to get vaccinated for COVID than other racial and ethnic groups according to a recent survey, which found that just 42% of African Americans said they would get the vaccine when made public.

To Take the Vaccine or Not to Take the Vaccine. That is the Question. NPR recently reported that 71% of Black respondents to a survey by the Pew Research Center told researchers they knew someone who has died or been hospitalized due to the Covid-19 virus, nearly 20 points higher than Americans overall (54%).

-An Issue of History. A Question of Trust-

Many Blacks are mistrustful when it comes to the medical profession as a result of centuries of racially tinged experience in this country. It did not start with the Tuskegee experiment, but it is perhaps one of the best known examples.

During that notorious experiment of the 1930s, researchers lied to hundreds of Black men, telling them they were conducting research on treatments for “bad blood.” In reality the scientists were allowing the Black men to die of untreated syphilis. Those experiments were slated to go on for six months, but they lasted 40 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Then there was The “father of modern gynecology” J. Marion Sims , who performed horrific experiments on Black female slaves without anesthesia.

Today, the Covid-19 vaccine is proving to be such a hard sell, that the Black Coalition Against Covid, a group of Black doctors and nurses, has begun a national dialogue about Covid-19; starting with a “love Letter” about Covid-19 urging Blacks to continue practicing safety guidelines until a vaccine is proven safe and effective – and then to take it.

Even President Obama, during an interview last week with SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, said that he’d be willing to get vaccinated in front of cameras when it becomes available. He said he may even end up taking it on TV or having it filmed “just so people know I trust the science.”

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have also said they are willing to get the vaccine in front of a camera.

But will that make a significant difference?

It’s hard to say. Consider that racial disparities in vaccinations are common, including for the flu shot. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that just 39% of Black adults were vaccinated during the 2018-19 flu season, compared with 49% of White adults. And a poll by the Undefeated/Kaiser Family Foundation found that even among Black adults who normally get a flu shot, one-third say they probably or definitely will not get a coronavirus vaccine.

Following is some general information about the status of the vaccine development. How many vaccines are there? What are the side effects? Are they being developed too quickly?

The Vaccines

•There are three drugmakers that have moved at record speed to come up with a Coronavirus vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna and AsraZeneca.

•According to the Washington Post, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could be given in the coming weeks to those in high risk groups numbering about 200 million people – and then to the general population in late spring and early summer. However Moderna has only been in the business for 10 years – considered a very short time for a pharmaceutical company. And it reportedly has never brought a single drug to market.

•The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate.

•Britain started administering the same vaccine, becoming the first Western nation to begin a mass effort to inoculate people against the coronavirus.

•AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are the first vaccine developers to publish their full data in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. It suggests the need for more trials.

“Warp Speed”: Fast Track Historically vaccines have taken years to develop. Before coronavirus, the mumps vaccine for example – which took four years to develop – was the fastest to be approved for use in humans.

Safety No serious safety concerns have been reported – but the full safety data has not been yet been made available. Initial side effects have been minimal. Possible long range side effects are not yet known. Many people feel there is not enough information on potential side effects. Pfizer and Moderna are the first vaccines using messenger RNA technology ever approved for human use by the Food and Drug Administration. By definition experimental. It is different from more traditional vaccines.

Doses All three Coronavirus vaccines require two doses.

Effectiveness Pfizer reports protection for 28 days after getting the vaccine. No information on what may happen after that.

Masks /Social Distancing- Even after a vaccine is approved experts say people will need to wear masks and socially distance. Exerts say it could take months to return to “normal.”

Source: Time Magazine, The Washington Post,NYT