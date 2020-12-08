 Shopping Incentive: Downtown Dollars Giveaway

Mayor Brown is reminding residents that the Downtown Dollars Giveaway initiative is currently underway. The program, a partnership between Buffalo Place and Buffalo Urban Development Corporation’s (BUDC) Queen City Pop Up Program, is designed to attract consumers to Downtown Buffalo businesses.

50 winners will be awarding $50 Downtown Dollars Giveaway Certificates now through December 24, 2020.

The contest is presented through the Buffalo Place social media channels. Several times per week throughout the promotion, Buffalo Place will post a photo and description of a participating Downtown Dollars Giveaway business.

Entrants will be instructed to “like” the post and featured business and tag two friends in order to be entered to win a $50 Downtown Dollars Certificate, good at 20 participating businesses shown below:

DUE TO THE ORANGE ZONE RESTRICTIONS PUT INTO PLACE BY NEW YORK STATE, SOME OF THE BUSINESSES INCLUDED BELOW HAVE ALTERED HOURS OF OPERATION. PLEASE CHECK WITH EACH INDIVIDUAL BUSINESS DIRECTLY PRIOR TO VISITING.

500 Pearl Businesses: Patrick’s Rooftop | w xyz bar | Spare Lanes – 500 Pearl Street

Fattey Beer Co. Downtown – 5 Genesee Street

Feature Meals – 598 Main Street

Flint Buffalo – 50 Fountain Plaza – OPERATIONS CURRENTLY PAUSED

Franci Jewelry – 617 Main Street at the Market Arcade

Graylynn Gin Bar + Market – 537 Main Street

Hearth + Press – 665 Main Street

Il Mulino Social Club – 465 Washington Street – OPERATIONS CURRENTLY PAUSED

Noble Root Wine & Spirits – 515 Main Street

Overwinter Coffee – 9 Genesee Street

Panorama on Seven at Harborcenter – 95 Main Street

Prima Pizza Pasta – 396 Pearl Street

Public Espresso + Coffee Downtown – Hotel Lafayette (corner of Washington and Clinton Streets)

Rust Belt Love – 617 Main Street at the Market Arcade (redeem your Downtown Dollars with Rust Belt Love by contacting them for a code to use on their website, they are offering free curbside pickup through the holidays). Buffalo Urban Development Corporation will match your Downtown Dollars spent at Rust Belt Love!

Sasmita Batik Indonesia – 610 Main Street

Sato Brewpub – 110 Pearl Street – OPERATIONS CURRENTLY PAUSED

Seneca One Food Hall – One Seneca Drive

Sue’s NY Deli – 622 Main Street

WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington Street

Zoom Copy – 725 Main Street

To learn more, visit buffaloplace.com or buffalourbandevelopment.com.