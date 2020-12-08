Shopping Incentive: Downtown Dollars Giveaway
Mayor Brown is reminding residents that the Downtown Dollars Giveaway initiative is currently underway. The program, a partnership between Buffalo Place and Buffalo Urban Development Corporation’s (BUDC) Queen City Pop Up Program, is designed to attract consumers to Downtown Buffalo businesses.
50 winners will be awarding $50 Downtown Dollars Giveaway Certificates now through December 24, 2020.
The contest is presented through the Buffalo Place social media channels. Several times per week throughout the promotion, Buffalo Place will post a photo and description of a participating Downtown Dollars Giveaway business.
Entrants will be instructed to “like” the post and featured business and tag two friends in order to be entered to win a $50 Downtown Dollars Certificate, good at 20 participating businesses shown below:
DUE TO THE ORANGE ZONE RESTRICTIONS PUT INTO PLACE BY NEW YORK STATE, SOME OF THE BUSINESSES INCLUDED BELOW HAVE ALTERED HOURS OF OPERATION. PLEASE CHECK WITH EACH INDIVIDUAL BUSINESS DIRECTLY PRIOR TO VISITING.
500 Pearl Businesses: Patrick’s Rooftop | w xyz bar | Spare Lanes – 500 Pearl Street
Fattey Beer Co. Downtown – 5 Genesee Street
Feature Meals – 598 Main Street
Flint Buffalo – 50 Fountain Plaza – OPERATIONS CURRENTLY PAUSED
Franci Jewelry – 617 Main Street at the Market Arcade
Graylynn Gin Bar + Market – 537 Main Street
Hearth + Press – 665 Main Street
Il Mulino Social Club – 465 Washington Street – OPERATIONS CURRENTLY PAUSED
Noble Root Wine & Spirits – 515 Main Street
Overwinter Coffee – 9 Genesee Street
Panorama on Seven at Harborcenter – 95 Main Street
Prima Pizza Pasta – 396 Pearl Street
Public Espresso + Coffee Downtown – Hotel Lafayette (corner of Washington and Clinton Streets)
Rust Belt Love – 617 Main Street at the Market Arcade (redeem your Downtown Dollars with Rust Belt Love by contacting them for a code to use on their website, they are offering free curbside pickup through the holidays). Buffalo Urban Development Corporation will match your Downtown Dollars spent at Rust Belt Love!
Sasmita Batik Indonesia – 610 Main Street
Sato Brewpub – 110 Pearl Street – OPERATIONS CURRENTLY PAUSED
Seneca One Food Hall – One Seneca Drive
Sue’s NY Deli – 622 Main Street
WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington Street